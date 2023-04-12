Fayetteville, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA)— April 12 is the first day of the United States Pro Cup Mountain Bike Series at Centennial Park in Fayetteville.

Cyclists from all around the world compete for a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Ty Kady, the United States Cup race director, says the Union Cycliste Internationale racing is for elite men, women, and juniors.

“They’ll grab some points here and then head over to Europe in May and run that series over there, so it’s kind of like a points grab now from here all the way leading into Paris,” Kady said.

Kady says 11 countries are out racing people from Japan, Columbia, and Mexico, and racers within the state like Maddie Fisher.

“I raced this morning in the 17/18 UCI, and I got six so I was pretty happy with that,” Fisher said.

Fisher is from Charlottesville, Virginia, and is only 16 years old as she competes for a spot to go to Europe.

“My mom and dad are triathletes. They both are on Team USA and my mom went to the worlds last year so I kind of want to be like them,” Fisher said.

For other racers like Emil Kjellsen, he’s just taking in the scenery as this is his first time in Arkansas and first pro-race.

“It’s just nice to be outside and have fun on the trails and it’s cool to meet all the new people from biking and all that and see all the fast racers and all the pros out here,” Kjellsen said.

Kjellsen is from Golden, Colorado, and says being at the race is a dream come true.

“You see these races on YouTube and stuff, and now I’m out here racing them it’s pretty cool,” Kjellsen said.

Kady says the Mountain Bike Series is a sport that brings everyone together.

“It’s just a great little group of people and we usually travel together from all around as this series moves on, and so it’s just a great community. And then when you come here to Arkansas, man, they just make you feel welcome,” Kady said.