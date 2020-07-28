United Way Charity Golf Classic comes to Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The All Pro Tour (APT) and the United Way of Fort Smith Area announce a two-year partnership that will bring professional golf back to Fort Smith.

The United Way Charity Golf Classic presented by Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland will feature 156 PGA hopefuls competing on Hardscrabble Country Club.

We’re excited to bring professional golf back to the Fort Smith area. Hardscrabble Country Club is a great test of golf and a perfect setting for this event. Fort Smith has a great legacy of hosting professional golf events and we are certain this will be one of the best events on our 2020 schedule. Gary DeSerrano, President of All Pro Tour

The inaugural United Way Charity Golf Classic will be August 5 – 8 at Hardscrabble.

The week will include a pro-am event, clinics, and a 72-hole championship finishing on Saturday, August 8. The tournament purse is expected to be $140,000 with the tournament champion taking home $35,000.

United Way of Fort Smith Area is very excited to partner with All Pro Tour, Hardscrabble Country Club, and Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland to bring professional golf back to our region. The tournament will be a great economic boost for our local community and businesses while directly benefiting our 32 Partner Agencies and United Way Initiatives. We are looking forward to a week of excellent professional golf with 156 PGA hopefuls and exciting community activities. In addition, we greatly appreciate Arvest Bank and ORR Automotive Group for their early commitments to ensure the success of the tournament. Most importantly, 100% of the sponsorships and proceeds beyond this point will go directly to impact our work in the community. Eddie Lee Herndon, President/CEO, United Way of Fort Smith Area

Volunteers are still needed for the tournament. If you are interested in volunteering, please call

479-782-1311.