United Way Crawford County helps the community for Valentine’s Day

RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A group of people in the River Valley donated their time today to brighten the Valentine’s Day weekend of some families in need.

Today, the United Way hosted a drive-thru Valentine’s Day event for clients handing out items ranging from Valentine’s gifts to household items like bathroom tissue and wash cloths to groceries.

“They were just blown away that people in the community care for them like this and so we hope it will give them that little ‘umph’ to continue their journey. All of these people out here have just ‘ginormous’ hearts so it’s perfect for Valentine’s,” said Charlotte Douglas, United Way Crawford County coordinator.

United Way said today’s event was made possible by donations from the Van Buren Police Department, Western Arkansas Child Development, Crawford County Adult Education Center, The Hand To Hand Foundation in Alma, and Target.