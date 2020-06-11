United Way Fort Smith gives away 6,000 hand sanitizers

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — United Way of Fort Smith wants its community to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

United Way and Pernod Ricard USA distributed 6,000 free hand sanitizers to anyone in need.

Customers were given two free hand sanitizer bottles while remaining in their cars following CDC guidelines.

“We just want people to wash their hands, wear their face masks, wear their gloves, practice social distancing, and the hand sanitizer is just an added bonus.” United Way of Fort Smith area President, Eddie Lee Herndon said.

Herndon said he is grateful for the volunteers in the community for staying strong.