United Way helps donate computers, mobile hotspots

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students in Northwest Arkansas are getting more than 100 computers and 100 mobile hotspots.

The United Way partnered with Cargill, PCs for People, and local Boys and Girls Clubs to get the devices into the hands of families who need them.

The pandemic forced thousands of students into remote learning, and even as students return to the classroom, technology plays a major role in education.

“Young students, especially with the pandemic, a lot of schooling can be virtual or if you have to quarantine, you might be at home,” Megan Heckes, manager of strategic investments and impact, said. “It’s important to have that ability to connect to the internet or just have a computer to type up a paper or something like that.”

The Boys and Girls Clubs helped United Way identify families who could use the new computers, and even delivered them directly to those families.