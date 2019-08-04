United Way helps ‘Fill the Bus’ for NWA students

by: Heath Higgs

Nearly 500 volunteers have come together over two days to help collect school supplies for Northwest Arkansas students in need.

The United Way’s Fill the Bus event helped 35,000 children last year and this year hopes to provide supplies for even more.

Rhonda Bramell, the organization’s resource development director, says this year the program’s filling up ten buses around Northwest Arkansas.

“People are very generous,” said Bramell. “It’s fun to see families come in and share that with their children and teach them a lesson about giving and generosity and helping others.”

Saturday was the final day for United Way’s Fill the Bus campaign.

