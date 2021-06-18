United Way hosting its Touch-a-Truck event in Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — From army trucks to ambulances, local kids get up close and personal with vehicles from all sorts of clicks.

The United Way of Fort Smith Area hosted its Touch-a-Truck event in Van Buren on Friday. The Child Safety and Wellness event gives kids a chance to learn about the different vehicles and the people who drive them.

“We’ve got so many booths out here from many agencies to talk about safety and wellness, the Dolly Imagination Library Program, then the kids get to go out and climb on the vehicles and just honk the horns and see what the trucks are about”, says President & CEO of United Way Fort Smith Area Eddie Lee Herndon.

Local 9-year-old Peyton enjoyed the event, saying, “I’ve never been in an army truck. They’re all super big and they look cool.”

Today’s event was extra special. The organization’s Touch-a-Truck events were canceled the last two years due to flooding in 2019, and the pandemic in 2020.