United Way hosts about 300 corporate volunteers for Live United Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One of the largest one-day volunteer efforts of the year taking place across Northwest Arkansas today.

The United Way of Northwest Arkansas hosted the Live United Day project today.

The project hosts about 300 corporate volunteers and matches them with more than 30 area non-profit organizations.

Volunteer projects ranged from outdoor maintenance and beautification to collecting supplies. Jackson Braswell, communications manager with United Way NWA said, “One of the things that we love so much about Live United Day is that some of these non-profits wouldn’t be able to afford some of the projects that they’re doing.”

The United Way says that one volunteer hour is valued at a little more than $21.

In total, today’s event brought a total value of almost $20,000 dollars to local non-profits.