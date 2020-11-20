United Way Joy of Sharing program sponsors Bentonville Pre-K

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United Way’s Joy of Sharing program is sponsoring two Pre-Kindergarten schools in Bentonville.

The program is a way for children in the area to get Christmas presents they may not normally receive.

When you sign up to sponsor a child in the program, you will see a list of their favorite things and possible gift ideas.

“Just being able to see the looks on their faces every single Christmas when they come into the room and they see all the Christmas presents once they’ve been delivered to the school is really fantastic,” said Jackson Braswell, United Way communications manager.

The United Way wants every child sponsored by the end of the week and there are present drop-off dates of December 1 through December 3.

Drop off all gifts at 100 Parkwood Street in Lowell.

Drop-off times:

Tuesday, December 1: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wednesday, December 2: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, December 3: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.