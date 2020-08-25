United Way of Fort Smith Area break ground on Crawford County office

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United Way of Fort Smith is expanding its outreach to Crawford County.



Today, the United Way of Fort Smith celebrated the groundbreaking for its new Crawford County office.



The new satellite office will be located in downtown Van Buren and will allow the United Way chapter to serve even more families in the area.

Eddie Lee Herndon with the United Way said it has been a long time coming to finally have a presence in Van Buren.

The Van Buren Chamber of Commerce hosted a ceremony to welcome the newest addition to downtown Van Buren.

Having a physical presence in Crawford County has been a goal of United Way for some time. In addition to our home office in Fort Smith, we will now have a satellite office in Van Buren. Much of our work is in Crawford County working with agencies and clients especially the Boys and Girls Club of Van Buren, Abilities Unlimited, Crawford County Senior Citizens, Stepping Stone, Boys and Girls Club of the Diamond Hills, our public schools, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and others. We are grateful to Jim Petty for the opportunity to lease a beautiful property in the heart of the city. Eddie Lee Herndon, President and CEO of United Way of Fort Smith Area

United Way received a grant from the State of Arkansas to grow the 100 Families program in Sebastian County and expand into Crawford, Pulaski, and White counties.

