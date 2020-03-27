United Way of Fort Smith Area launches COVID-19 community response fund for River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United Way of Fort Smith Area launched a COVID-19 Response Fund to provide micro-grants directly to area non-profits and faith-based organizations that are working directly with individuals and families that have been impacted by the coronavirus.

Lead gifts from Arvest Bank and OG&E helped establish the fund for the River Valley Community.

United Way of Fort Smith Area supports four counties in Arkansas (Sebastian, Crawford, Franklin, Logan) and two counties in Oklahoma (Sequoyah, LeFlore).

These are very taxing and uncertain times for our community right now and we have had companies and individuals reaching out asking how they can help. We are very thankful to Arvest and OG&E for their unsolicited generosity to kickoff this fund. It is not our intent to fundraise at this time, but rather provide an opportunity for those that have the resources and want to help. Eddie Lee Herndon, President and CEO of United Way of Fort Smith Area

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to unfold, individuals and families throughout our community will be impacted. As bars and restaurants close or reduce their capacities, schools and childcare centers are unable to open, and businesses see diminished revenues, the economic effects will be immense, particularly for those living paycheck to paycheck.

To make a donation to this response fund, you can text the word “response” to 91999, go online to unitedwayfortsmith.org, call the United Way office at 479-782-1311 or email at mlittle@unitedwayfortsmith.org.

100% of donations will go to agencies and organizations addressing immediate needs.