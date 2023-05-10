FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — United Way of Fort Smith gives a $15,000 grant to fight food insecurity to the River Valley Regional Food Bank.

According to a press release, the food bank says the grant will provide 150,000 meals to families in need, but it says with rising costs, the grant provides 1% of the funding needed to feed the River Valley.

The food bank gives more than 20 million pounds of food to nonprofit food pantries every year.

The release says community members looking to learn more about how to support the River Valley Regional Food Bank may visit its website, or find the RVRFB on social media. The food bank can also be reached by phone at (479) 785-0582.