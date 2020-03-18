United Way of Fort Smith goes live with 211

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United Way of Fort Smith Area in partnership with the United Way of Northwest Arkansas has implemented a 211 call center for Sebastian, Crawford, Logan, Franklin, and Scott Counties.

The 211 call center will be a resource for local citizens to have access to speak live to a well-trained information and referral operator to get needed information 24 hours a day.

211 can be accessed by dialing 211 or going to www.arkansas211.org.

You can also reach 211 in Arkansas by texting your zip code to 898-211 or by calling 866-489-6983.

The 211 service is also available to the counties we serve in Oklahoma and online at https://www.211oklahoma.org/.

“We are extremely excited to partner with the United Way of Northwest Arkansas to make 211 possible for our local community. 211 will allow our citizens to be one phone call away from vital information. We are also excited to help take a load off our 911 call centers for non-life threatening questions about health and human services. In times of crisis like the flood or COVID-19, vital resources will be made available and easily accessible 24 hours a day” said Eddie Lee Herndon, President, and CEO of United Way of Fort Smith Area.