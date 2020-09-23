United Way of Fort Smith launches 100 Families Initiative

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — United Way of Fort Smith area launches a program to reduce the area’s recidivism rate and reunite families, parents, and children.

The 100 Families Initiative was created to help people go from crisis to care to career.

Eddie Lee Herndon, United Way president and CEO, said the River Valley has seen a high number of children in foster care and an alarming rate of a convicted criminal to reoffending after release.

Coordinator Charlotte Douglas said this program will give families hope and a clear path to better their situations.

“It’s just reaching out to people that need some hope in their lives. We can connect them to education, transportation, housing, whatever that piece of their life is that’s causing them not to be successful,” Douglas said.

“We’re so excited. This has been a long time coming. We’re going to need the community’s help. We need all of our donors, all of our businesses to work with us to help with these families and individuals as we move them from crisis to career,” Herndon said.

