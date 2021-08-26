United Way of Northwest Arkansas kicks off fundraising season at The Jones Center

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United Way of Northwest Arkansas gets its fall fundraising season under way.

The kickoff luncheon was held at The Jones Center on August 26.

The United Way welcomed corporate partners and community non-profits for a celebration of upcoming partnerships.

Former sports journalist Danyelle Musselman was the event’s keynote speaker.

She said events like this are part of what makes Northwest Arkansas great.

“It makes me proud to live here to be completely honest,” Musselman said. “It’s just really cool. I’ve found that this is a community that really cares about one another and really does whatever they can do to support one another. I think that’s one of the things that makes Northwest Arkansas so awesome.

“We have a particular interest in children living in poverty and helping them find a pathway out of poverty,” said United Way President and CEO Jackie Hancock. “So, most of our grant money will go towards that effort. That’s what we’re doing here today. Today’s the big kickoff and we’ll be fundraising throughout the fall.”