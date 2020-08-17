United Way of Northwest Arkansas passes out school supplies to local kids

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As kids head back to class during COVID-19, the United Way of Northwest Arkansas is helping with school supplies.

The nonprofit passed out supplies to local schools this morning.

In the midst of the pandemic, United Way had to make some changes in its annual fill-the-bus event.

Donors were able to purchase and donate items online instead on in-person.

“On a normal year we would have raised the school supplies at Walmart and taken the school buses back to the school districts but it’s kind of a cool opportunity today to meet face to face with the school districts and help them load the supplies in their car,” Communications Manager Jackson Braswell said.

School districts will continue to pick up supplies through Thursday at United Way in Lowell.