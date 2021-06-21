United Way of NWA grants $100,000 to programs helping children, families

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — United Way of Northwest Arkansas has awarded supplemental grants totaling $100,000 to 18 NWA nonprofit organizations.

According to a news release sent out by the United Way, the grants come in addition to the organization’s Children Living in Poverty Initiative which awarded nearly $2 million over two years to selected organizations with programs that help provide prosperity for children and families in the area.

“United Way is providing additional support to local programs to ensure that children and families are not left behind as our community rebuilds from the pandemic’s impact,” said United Way of NWA VP of Strategic Investments & Impact, Ana Phakhin. “These funds will help families put food on the table, pay for childcare, and provide the healthy supports needed to move our community’s recovery forward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers