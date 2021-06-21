United Way of NWA grants $100,000 to programs helping children, families

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — United Way of Northwest Arkansas has awarded supplemental grants totaling $100,000 to 18 NWA nonprofit organizations.

According to a news release sent out by the United Way, the grants come in addition to the organization’s Children Living in Poverty Initiative which awarded nearly $2 million over two years to selected organizations with programs that help provide prosperity for children and families in the area.

“United Way is providing additional support to local programs to ensure that children and families are not left behind as our community rebuilds from the pandemic’s impact,” said United Way of NWA VP of Strategic Investments & Impact, Ana Phakhin. “These funds will help families put food on the table, pay for childcare, and provide the healthy supports needed to move our community’s recovery forward.