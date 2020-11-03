United Way of NWA takes on implementation of Dolly Parton’s imagination library

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 05: Dolly Parton attends We Are Family Foundation honors Dolly Parton & Jean Paul Gaultier at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — United Way of Northwest Arkansas has taken on the responsibilities and the implementation of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (DPIL) in NWA.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter their family’s income.

The Helen R. Walton Children’s Enrichment Center previously spearheaded DPIL in the community and since taking over the reins in October, United Way of NWA has been able to serve over 700 children who were on the waiting list to receive books.

We are pleased to be partnering with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Children’s reading skills are a foundational cornerstone for a lifetime of education and learning, so it’s important to get age and language appropriate books to kids at their earliest learning stages. The program also fits perfectly with our Parents as First Teachers program. It’s another way that United Way of NWA is expanding our services to meet the needs of Northwest Arkansas. CEO Jackie Hancock

Sign-ups to be a part of the DPIL Program and receive books will open up at the first of the year as United Way of NWA works to serve all of the children on the current waiting list.