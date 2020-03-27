United Way of NWA’s Live United Day pushed to Oct. 2

Postponed from April 24 to October 2 due to COVID-19 concerns

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The United Way of Northwest Arkansas is pushing back its annual Live United Day.

Instead of April 24, Live United Day will now be Friday, October 2, 2020.

Live United Day is one of the largest one-day volunteer efforts of the year. It’s a day for local businesses and their employees to support non-profits in Benton and Washington Counties!

Volunteers do everything from painting walls to power washing buildings to planting and picking veggies.

Our KNWA & FOX24 staff participates every year.

KNWA & FOX24 staff volunteers on Live United Day 2019!

If your business would like to sign up for Live United Day, CLICK HERE!

If your company was already signed up for the April date, UWNWA says your information has been moved to October 2.