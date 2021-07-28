United Way offers ways to get school supplies to kids

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One local organization is making sure students head back to the classroom prepared.

The United Way is kicking off its Fill the Bus campaign which helps get school supplies to students around the area.

Mitzy Little with United Way Fort Smith says despite having to make changes due to COVID-19, there’s still several ways to donate and have fun.

“We knew whenever we weren’t going to Walmart that the children were still going to need their school supplies, so we had to come up with a way to still put this event on and still be able to raise the funds and supplies for the children,” Little said. “So we put our heads together and thought well let’s just have a block party.”

Both the Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas locations have ways people can donate this year.

On August 13, United Way of Fort Smith is hosting its Back to School Bash.

Where people can drop supplies off at its office.

Lunch will be served, and the first 100 donors will get t-shirts.

For those who can’t make it to the block party, they can find several boxes at businesses around Fort Smith where they can drop off supplies.

United way Northwest Arkansas will not be collecting supplies, but will be accepting monetary donations to buy the supplies.

To give a donation, text UnitedWayFTB to 71777.