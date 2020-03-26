United Way partners with FamilyWize to offer support for residents to access delivery of prescriptions

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — United Way of Fort Smith Area is helping to connect residents to prescription savings resources during the coronavirus pandemic through its partnership with FamilyWize, an organization focused on improving the health and well-being of individuals, families, and communities.

Community residents can call FamilyWize for customer support to help them coordinate prescription medication delivery from participating pharmacies.

Residents will also continue to receive savings on medications by using the free FamilyWize prescription program card.

The FamilyWize prescription savings card immediately lowers the cost of prescription medications by an average of 45% and can be used whether or not you have insurance.

The FamilyWize card can be used at most major retail pharmacies. Registration is not required for the FamilyWize card and there is no eligibility criteria to use it.

3 steps for how people can call to help coordinate at-home delivery of prescription medications:

1. Call the FamilyWize toll free number at 800-222-2818

2. A FamilyWize team member will work with you and your local participating pharmacy to arrange and schedule delivery to your home

3. Ask your pharmacist to apply your FamilyWize card number to receive a discount on your prescription

To learn more about the savings FamilyWize offers, visit FamilyWize.org or download the FamilyWize app.

For other types of help and additional resources, call your local 211 or visit 211.org.