United Way Text-a-Thon: Arkansas Children’s Shelter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For many this is a tough time to pay bills and feed a family.

We are partnering with the United Way of Northwest Arkansas for a Text-a-Thon to raise money for its COVID-19 relief fund.

It’s a 48-hour campaign to help those left vulnerable by the pandemic.

Our goal is $20,000!

The United Way of NWA then grants that money to different non-profits across our area.

In fact it’s already given more than $100,000 to local groups since the pandemic began.

One of those is the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter.

“The money that came from the United Way really helps us with our essentials. Feeding the kids, paying our utilities, paying our youth-care staff because they are considered essential employees so they have been here 24/7 taking care of the kids through this whole pandemic,” said Kate Lunsford, Grants & Marketing Manager, NWA Children’s Shelter.

Simply text COVID19NWA to 71777 on Tuesday, May 12 & Wednesday, May 13.

You can also donate to the United Way of NWA COVID-19 Relief Fund right now online.

Together, we will overcome this pandemic by making sure the most vulnerable among us are protected. Your generosity will help families and people in need access critical information and services like food, shelter, and more.

If you make a donation of $25 or more during our Text-A-Thon, you’ll receive a Live United NWA decal, perfect for water bottles, laptops or vehicles!