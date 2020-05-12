United Way Text-a-Thon: Art Feeds

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The coronavirus pandemic has left many in our region struggling to pay bills and keep food on the table.

So we’re partnering with the United Way of Northwest Arkansas for a text-a-thon!

For the next 48-hours, we’re hoping to raise $20,000 to help those left vulnerable by the pandemic.

The United Way of NWA has already granted more than $100,000 since the pandemic started.

100% of your donation will stay right here in Northwest Arkansas, helping nonprofits like art feeds create spaces where kids feel free and safe to express themselves.

“Everyone has felt the effects of this, but especially nonprofits. It’s important to support United Way because United Way facilitates donations and gifts to organizations like us so that instead of focusing on fundraising during times of need like this, we can focus on our programming,” said Meg Fourne, Founder & CEO of Art Feeds.

Simply text COVID19NWA to 71777 on Tuesday, May 12 & Wednesday, May 13.

You can also donate to the United Way of NWA COVID-19 Relief Fund right now online.

Together, we will overcome this pandemic by making sure the most vulnerable among us are protected. Your generosity will help families and people in need access critical information and services like food, shelter, and more.

If you make a donation of $25 or more during our Text-A-Thon, you’ll receive a Live United NWA decal, perfect for water bottles, laptops or vehicles!