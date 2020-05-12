United Way Text-a-Thon: Hope Cancer Resources

Life doesn’t stop during a pandemic, but job losses and medical bills can make it tough for some folks to get through this trying time.

So we’re teaming up with the United Way of Northwest Arkansas for a COVID-19 relief fund Text-a-Thon!

We hope to raise $20,000 to help those left vulnerable by the pandemic.

The United Way of NWA will then grant that money to different nonprofits across our area helping people and families that need food help with rent and many other things.

Hope Cancer Resources is one of those groups.

Simply text COVID19NWA to 71777 on Tuesday, May 12 & Wednesday, May 13.

You can also donate to the United Way of NWA COVID-19 Relief Fund right now online.

Together, we will overcome this pandemic by making sure the most vulnerable among us are protected. Your generosity will help families and people in need access critical information and services like food, shelter, and more.

If you make a donation of $25 or more during our Text-A-Thon, you’ll receive a Live United NWA decal, perfect for water bottles, laptops or vehicles!