United Way Text-a-Thon raises almost $20,000

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Times are tough for several members of the community right now, so we partnered with the United Way of Northwest Arkansas for a Text-a-Thon!

It was all to help raise money for the United Way’s COVID-19 response fund.

We are proud to announce $19,418.02 was raised in the span of 48 hours.

To everyone who donated, thank you.

100% of your donation will stay right here in Northwest Arkansas.

Now, we are just a little bit short of our $20,000 goal, but you can still help us reach it!

Just text “COVID19NWA” to 71777.

