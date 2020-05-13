United Way Text-a-Thon: Rockin’ Baker

"Thanks to grants, specifically COVID-19 relief grants like the United Way of NWA, we've been able to keep our on-the-job training program."

This pandemic has turned a lot of lives upside down, and the United Way of Northwest Arkansas is trying to help ease things for families in need right now.

We’re teaming up with the nonprofit for a Text-a-Thon to raise money for its COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The United Way of NWA has already granted more than $100,000 to local nonprofits since the pandemic started.

It’s money that helps individuals, and even small businesses, like Rockin’ Baker.

The bakery is donating food to folks who need it.

As of May 8, 2020, founder Daymara Baker says the bakery has donated more than 29,000 artisan breads to other groups and nonprofits like LifeSource International, Springdale Public Schools, Bread of Life, Washington Plaza Pantry, 7Hills Homeless Center, Hillcrest Apartments, Full Cycle Food Pantry, and the Salvation Army.

“We can say today we have donated over 29,000 of those beautiful buns to different organizations,” Baker says.

The United Way of NWA COVID-19 Relief Fund has also helped Rockin’ Baker keep its on-the-job training for people with intellectual disabilities. The Rockin’ Baker Academy employs, trains and places individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to facilitate transition into permanent employment.

“Thanks to grants, specifically COVID-19 relief grants like the United Way of NWA, we have been able to keep our on-the-job training program going,” Baker says.

You can donate now by texting COVID19NWA to 71777.

You can also donate online.

Cargill has agreed to match any donations up to $10,000!

WATCH our previous coverage to learn more about the Rockin’ Baker’s mission!