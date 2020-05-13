United Way Text-a-Thon: United Way of NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We’re all in this pandemic together though some are struggling more than others.

Now is a great time to help those who need it and it’s as easy as sending a text!

We’re partnering with the United Way of Northwest Arkansas for a COVID-19 relief fund Text-a-Thon!

We hope to raise $20,000 by the end of the night!

Every bit of the money raised goes directly to nonprofits in Northwest Arkansas so they can continue to help our friends and neighbors, as you know NWA has hundreds of local charitable organizations and the united way wants to keep all of them up and running.

“If you can’t raise money, it’s hard to survive. It’s especially hard when you have people that you know are in need during this pandemic, and you’re not able to support them because you don’t have the funds available,” said Jackson Braswell, Communications Manager, United Way of NWA.

Since the pandemic began, the United Way of Northwest Arkansas has already donated more than $100,000 to local nonprofits.

Simply text COVID19NWA to 71777 on Tuesday, May 12 & Wednesday, May 13.

You can also donate to the United Way of NWA COVID-19 Relief Fund right now online.

Together, we will overcome this pandemic by making sure the most vulnerable among us are protected. Your generosity will help families and people in need access critical information and services like food, shelter, and more.

If you make a donation of $25 or more during our Text-A-Thon, you’ll receive a Live United NWA decal, perfect for water bottles, laptops or vehicles!