LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United Way of Northwest Arkansas has $500,000 dollars to distribute to non-profits in Washington, Benton, and Carroll counties.

The money comes from Federal Emergency Management Agency’s emergency food and shelter program. $250,000 is set aside for Benton County. $235,000 for Washington and about $28,000 for Carroll County.

United Way’s president and CEO says it’s crucial to get the money into the hands of the people who need it.

He says while it might look like Northwest Arkansas is booming with businesses, there’s a bigger need than what people see every day.

The deadline for nonprofits and government organizations to apply is February 25.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Applications are available here.