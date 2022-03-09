LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nearly $2 million in grants will support programs for low-income families in Northwest Arkansas.

The United Way of Northwest Arkansas announced on March 9 the recipients of its 2022 Community Investment Grant.

Funds will support what it calls “asset limited, income constrained, and employed” or “ALICE” families.

The Hispanic Women’s Organization of Arkansas will use the money it receives to create a STEM-related afterschool program for students in pre-K through fifth grade.

“Not only will they get to learn, and engage and get to be with other people, but they will also be in a safe space,” said Rebeca Soto with the Hispanic Women’s Organization of Arkansas.

30 nonprofit organizations in Northwest Arkansas received a grant from the United Way ranging from $10,000 to $157,000.