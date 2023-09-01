Big financial data theft concept. An anonymous hacker is hacking highly-protected financial data through computers.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — UnitedHealthCare reports a data security incident on September 1 that may involve Arkansas residents, according to a news release from UnitedHealthCare.

The release says while the personal information accessed varied by person, it may have included a combination of names, member ID number, plan type, and county and state of residency. The incident did not involve the disclosure of social security numbers, driver’s license numbers or any financial account information.

According to the release, on December 29, 2022, UHC discovered an unauthorized third party was able to access a UHC broker portal limited to certain parts of the business.

UHC says it notified law enforcement and worked with them to investigate the matter.

On February 3, UHC says it confirmed the unauthorized party accessed information from the portal while attempting to divert funds intended for agents and/or brokers.

The release says UHC found through the investigation that the unauthorized third party was able to access certain personal information between December 1, 2022, and January 25, 2023.

According to UHC, it has placed additional safeguards on the broker portal to help minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future.

The release says people who have been affected by the incident are being notified and that any suspicious activity should immediately be reported to their health plan or other relevant institution.

UHC says a dedicated toll-free hotline has been established to help answer any questions and can be reached at 800-669-1812 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.