University of Arkansas agrees to changes on how it handles sexual violence

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas agrees to implement five changes to how it handles sexual violence.

Last week the university settled with a former student accused of sexual assault, and the woman who says she was raped by that student met with Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz this week.

Gillian Gullett presented a petition letter with five demands.

These include calling for a sizable donation to efforts supporting survivors, campus-wide implementation of an app that streamlines reporting, and changes to Title IX policy and education.

Wednesday, Steinmetz announced he’ll make all five changes.

Former student body president Julia Nall signed the petition and says this is a great start. “The changes, I think should make life a little easier for survivors in the future, but it doesn’t mean it’ll fix everything across the board.”

In a statement, the university says Steinmetz plans to finalize the changes in July.

