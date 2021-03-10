University of Arkansas announces 12 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard with 12 new cases. The school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from March 7 to March 9.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 4 percent.

Of the 26 infected, 23 are students, 1 is staff, and 2 are non-university employees who have been on campus.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.