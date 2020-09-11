University of Arkansas announces 128 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday with 128 new cases, lowering the total to 722 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from September 9 to 10.

A total of 71 of the cases were self-reported to the university.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 12.9 percent.

Of the 722 infected, 712 are students, two are graduate assistants, two are faculty, and six are staff.

A total of 4,324 people have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).