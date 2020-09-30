University of Arkansas announces 17 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Friday with 17 new cases, lowering the total to 68 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from September 27 to 29.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 10 percent.

Of the 68 infected, 63 are students, and five are staff.

A total of 1,585 people have recovered and 7,193 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).