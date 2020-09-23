University of Arkansas announces 18 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Friday with 18 new cases, lowering the total to 115 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from September 20 to 22.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 11.3 percent.

Of the 115 infected, 110 are students and five are staff.

A total of 1,476 people have recovered and 6,078 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).