University of Arkansas announces 21 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday with 21 new cases, raising the total to 44 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from October 25 to 28.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 6.3 percent.

Of the 44 infected, 38 are students and five are staff and one is “other”.

Others include vendors, contractors, and other non-university employees who have been on campus since Aug. 1.

A total of 1,739 people have recovered and 11,977 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).