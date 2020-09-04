University of Arkansas announces 248 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Friday with 248 new cases, raising the total to 639 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from September 2 to 3.

A total of 137 of the cases were self-reported to the university, while 111 came from on-campus testing.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 5.2 percent.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).