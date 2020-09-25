University of Arkansas announces 25 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Friday with 25 new cases, lowering the total to 85 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from September 22 to 24.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 10.2 percent.

Of the 85 infected, 77 are students, one is a faculty member, and seven are staff.

A total of 1,535 people have recovered and 6,669 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).

