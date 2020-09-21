University of Arkansas announces 31 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday with 31 new cases, lowering the total to 127 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from September 18 to 21.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 11.8 percent.

Of the 127 infected, 123 are students, one is a faculty member, and three are staff members.

A total of 1,445 people have recovered and 5,768 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).