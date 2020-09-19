University of Arkansas announces 36 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Friday with 36 new cases, lowering the total to 284 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from September 15 to 17.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 12.2 percent.

Of the 284 infected, 277 are students, one is a graduate assistant, two are faculty, and four are staff.

A total of 1,257 people have recovered and 5,298 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).