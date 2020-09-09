University of Arkansas announces 90 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday with 90 new cases, lowering the total to 888 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from September 7 to 8.

A total of 72 of the cases were self-reported to the university.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 12.6 percent.

Of the 888 infected, 876 are students, two are graduate assistants, three are faculty, and seven are staff.

A total of 3,799 people have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).