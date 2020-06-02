University of Arkansas announces decision to welcome back students and faculty for fall semester

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas announces its decision to welcome back students and faculty for the fall semester.

On Monday, the university released its return plan which will begin this month.

Phase one will have employees return only as needed by a target date of June 15.

Phase two will have additional employees back only as needed by a target date of July 6.

Phase three will have employees and students return for the fall semester with target dates of August 3 and August 10.

Manager of University Communications John Thomas said that plans can still change if COVID-19 cases spike during the fall.

“These details can still change over time. You know, we’ve already said we’re gonna cancel fall break and potentially go remote after Thanksgiving completely. Just to continue to keep the risk level low. So, it’s a lot of these different details that are in effect for classes that we feel like we’re more prepared for this semester,” Thomas said.