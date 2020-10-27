University of Arkansas announces reopening of Old Main and first 50 years of Senior Walk

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Old Main and the first 50 years of Senior Walk at the University of Arkansas have reopened after months under renovation.

The renovation project began after U of A Facilities Management noticed increasing deterioration of the beginning years of Senior Walk in 2013.

In order to promote safety and preserve the original names, the decision was made to replace the sections of the walk and Old Main plaza.

The Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council awarded the university a grant in 2019 that supplied partial funding for the project

The original walk was replaced with high-grade concrete reinforced with steel bars. The names were sandblasted into the concrete according to how they were originally written. Bronze numbers indicating the years were added to match the current numbers used throughout Senior Walk.

U of A officials emphasized the long-lasting qualities of the newly renovated walk.

“The concrete and other materials chosen for this portion of the project are the same as those used when building monuments and will endure for many years to come,” according to a statement released by the university.

In order to preserve the history of Senior Walk, sections of the original names were kept and are expected to hang in an exhibit in Old Main in the future.

The university will hold an official dedication ceremony for the newly renovated plaza and section of the walk as part of the U of A sesquicentennial celebration. A date for the ceremony has not yet been announced.