FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first black graduate of the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas is honored on March 10 on campus.

Wallace Caradine, better known as ‘Wali’, graduated in 1974, less than a decade after Jim Crow laws were struck down across the South.

In attendance at the dedication of an on-campus memorial to Caradine was Carter Brooks, president of the National Organization of Minority Architects.

He’s inspired by Carradine’s story which included a successful career after graduation.

“There aren’t a lot of us, and to see that someone can do that in the time they did it, and do it well, it’s motivating,” Brooks said.

Caradine died in 2017 after serving on multiple boards and committees during his career.