MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) announced on Friday, August 12, 2022, that transfer student enrollment for fall 2022 is trending 66 percent higher than last fall. UAM is an open-admission university and is currently enrolling students for the fall 2022 semester.

The increase in transfer students is an exciting trend. It highlights the success of our outreach efforts and confirms what we proudly know about our university: UAM is a model higher education institution with two colleges of technology in Southeast Arkansas and is very affordable. Our outstanding faculty and staff look forward to welcoming students to our beautiful campus this fall. Dr. Peggy Doss, Chancellor of UAM

Scholarships are still available, and classes begin on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. For additional information regarding enrollment opportunities, call 870-460-1026.