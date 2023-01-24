FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas announced on Jan. 24 a ban on the social media app TikTok on university devices and networks.

According to a directive issued to students, faculty and staff, TikTok is no longer allowed to be installed or used on any university-issued technology device, including all computers, tablets, smartphones, etc.

The directive says TikTok is to be blocked from use on all campus, division, and unit internet networks.

The university orders staff to remove the app from any university-issued technology devices as soon as possible and no later than the end of the day on Jan 25.

According to the university, account managers of TikTok accounts affiliated with the university or one of its colleges, schools or units were told to make those accounts inactive as soon as possible and no later than the end of the day on Jan. 25 as well.

The university says IT services will block access to TikTok on the university’s WiFi network as soon as possible.

“The University of Arkansas System believes these actions are in the best interest of the information security for all institutions in the UA System and are consistent with the executive order regarding TikTok released recently by Gov. Sanders,” the directive said.