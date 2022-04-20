FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas has begun its search for the next chancellor with the launch of a search website, which includes the position description, an overview of the phases of the search process and other relevant information, a press release announced.

The search committee, which includes faculty, staff, alumni and supporters of the university, has been meeting regularly since February, the university said to develop the position description and overall framework for the search process.

It will also advise University of Arkansas System President Donald R. Bobbitt as he considers candidates.

This is an exciting milestone in the search as we share our vision for our next chancellor publicly for the first time and begin looking for the best person to lead the university moving forward. I’m thankful to all of those on the search committee and those we have consulted so far for their thoughtful approach and wisdom at every step of the process. Kim Needy, chair of the chancellor search committee and dean of the College of Engineering

All members of the campus community will have the opportunity to provide feedback regarding candidates later in the search.

Interim Chancellor Charles F. Robinson has been leading the campus since he was appointed by Bobbitt in August 2021.