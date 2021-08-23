University of Arkansas begins new tradition of ringing bells on first day of classes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is starting a new tradition on the first day of classes.

Today at noon, the carillon bell at Old Main played the first verse of the university’s alma mater.

Students, faculty, Razorbacks fans and alumni were invited to participate in the new tradition.

Participants say the event is a great way to get everyone together and show Hog pride.

“At the end of the song where everyone makes the hand motions and points to old main, it’s kinda just a fun way to see everyone come together and do that,” Aaron Abbitt, of the university’s College of Education and Health Professions said.

“Freshman year experience class taking their classes outside to hear the alma mater for the first time, and they had a number of faculty and staff and kinda pause and stepping outside,” Michael T. Miller of the College of Education and Health Professions said. “It’s great to see everybody back on campus.”