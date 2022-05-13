FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, The University of Arkansas ranks 69th among U.S. research universities for creating knowledge, instilling it in STEM graduates and taking discoveries to the marketplace for economic benefit.

In its report Research to Renewal: Advancing University Tech Transfer, released on May 12 at the Heartland Summit, Heartland Forward measured 166 research universities’ success in not only creating research but infusing its benefits into the private sector through graduates and technology transfer “to yield an economic return on investment.”

According to the report, “The American research university is a unique institution that much of the world has long tried to emulate. Many times under-appreciated in the U.S., research universities are one of the most important knowledge assets of cities and states for economic development purposes.”

The report measured both formal and informal tech transfer in:

Invention disclosures

The number of licenses and options

Licensing income and startups formed

Citations of university articles contained in patents granted to firms

Undergraduate and masters STEM graduates

The rankings were normalized by each university’s research expenditures “to obtain a measure of efficiency in converting inputs into outputs.” UA ranked particularly well in “Licenses and Options” (23rd in normalized index value) and “Startups Formed” (44th in normalized index value).

“I’m so pleased to see the great work of our researchers and STEM graduates recognized by Heartland Forward,” said John English, vice chancellor for research and innovation. “Our people are our greatest asset, and their perseverance and ingenuity are making a positive difference for our university, our state and our region.”

“Our ranking in Research to Renewal reflects the strong progress being made in technology transfer and commercialization activities at the University of Arkansas,” said Mike Malone, vice chancellor for economic development. “Through our talented graduates, tech transfer and commercialized research, startup and small business support, and industry partnerships, the U of A spurs economic growth and prosperity in every corner of the state.”