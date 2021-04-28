University of Arkansas committee recommends removing Fulbright name, statue

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A University of Arkansas committee tasked with examining the legacy of Senator J. William Fulbright recommends removing the former senator’s name from the university’s College of Arts and Sciences and taking down his statue from its location outside Old Main.

The committee released the following recommendations to Chancellor Joe Steinmetz on Wednesday:

Item One : J. William Fulbright’s name should be removed from the College of Arts and Sciences

Item Two : J. William Fulbright’s statue should be removed from its location outside Old Main

Item Three : Charles Brough’s name should be removed from Brough Commons

“We appreciate the hard work and time the committee took to complete its process of organizing and studying the historical foundation of the Fulbright and Brough names. The committee work included exploring the historical context in which Gov. Brough and Sen. Fulbright served and their actions in public life as viewed through a contemporary lens. The committee rightfully took time to deliberate and offer its recommendations. As such, we will continue with the next steps in this thoughtful process, gathering feedback on the recommendations, considering additional input and perspectives from a wide range of university stakeholders, including faculty, staff, alumni and students, and further discussing this matter with the my executive committee, President Bobbitt, and members of the Board of Trustees. This matter is complicated by Sen. Fulbright’s deep connections to the state and university, and important international contributions, at the same time acknowledging that the name causes pain for some on our campus, which is unfortunate. I want to emphasize that we are a community, united by our love and appreciation for the University of Arkansas. As a community, we are strong and support each other, recognizing our differences as well as the things that unite us no matter the issue.” Chancellor Joe Steinmetz

According to a release from the university on Wednesday, Steinmetz will now “continue the process of listening to a wide array of stakeholders and seek feedback regarding the committee’s recommendations.”

The university says this part of the process will conclude in late May.

Any name changes would require approval by the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees.

You can read the full text of the committee’s recommendations here.